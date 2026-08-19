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Slade Cecconi Injury: Returns to throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Cecconi (arm) recently threw a bullpen session and is scheduled for another bullpen this week before beginning a rehab assignment, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list Aug. 7 due to arm fatigue and was apparently cleared throwing after an MRI came back clean over the weekend. Cecconi hasn't been on the shelf for long, so he may only require one or two appearances in the minor leagues before being cleared to rejoin the big-league roster.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
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