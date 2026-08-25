Slade Cecconi headshot

Slade Cecconi Injury: Set for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Guardians assigned Cecconi (arm) to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Cecconi progressed through a couple bullpen sessions since Aug. 19 after landing on the injured list Aug. 7 due to arm fatigue. The right-hander will likely not need many appearances to get back into action for the Guardians as he has not been out too long. The 27-year-old may be cleared to rejoin Cleveland when MLB rosters expander Sept. 1.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
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