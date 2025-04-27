Slade Cecconi Injury: Throws bullpen session

Cecconi (oblique) threw a bullpen session in Cleveland on Sunday.

Cecconi has missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign to this point while recovering from a left oblique strain that he suffered in mid-March. The right-hander's bullpen session went well according to manager Stephen Vogt, so Cecconi could be on the cusp of launching a minor-league rehab assignment. Cecconi will likely require multiple rehab outings before he'd be able to return to the major-league rotation at some point in May.