Slade Cecconi News: Carried to first win by offense

Cecconi (1-4) picked up the win Saturday, giving up five runs on 10 hits over 5.1 innings in a 14-6 rout of the A's. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander served up a pair of homers to Shea Langeliers to account for most of the damage against him, but Cleveland's offense dominated from the fifth inning onward to get Cecconi into the win column. Cecconi's been tagged for at least four earned runs in three straight starts and five of seven this season, saddling him with a 6.56 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB through 35.2 innings. As yet, there's been no suggestion his rotation spot is in jeopardy, but he made need to turn things around soon to avoid getting bumped. Cecconi lines up to make his next start on the road next week in Kansas City.