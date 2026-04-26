Slade Cecconi headshot

Slade Cecconi News: Falls to Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 6:06pm

Cecconi (0-4) took the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Cecconi's start was better than his final line would indicate. After giving up two runs in the first inning, the righty held Toronto off the board until Jesus Sanchez's two-run homer in the sixth. Still, it's the fourth loss through six starts this season for Cecconi, whose ERA sits at an ugly 6.23 with a 1.52 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB across 30.1 innings. He's also given up at least one home run in four of his six starts. He'll look to turn things around his next time out, currently scheduled to come next week on the road against the A's.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
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