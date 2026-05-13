Slade Cecconi headshot

Slade Cecconi News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Cecconi didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels, allowing five hits and a walk over four scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Inefficiency cost Cecconi a chance at his third win of the season, as the right-hander needed 89 pitches (59 strikes) to record just 12 outs and left the mound with Cleveland ahead 2-0. Cecconi has completed six innings only once in nine starts, and he'll take a 5.60 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB through 45 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in Detroit.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
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