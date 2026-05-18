Slade Cecconi News: Fires 7.1 innings of two-run ball
Cecconi (3-4) earned the win Monday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in 7.1 innings. He struck out four.
The 26-year-old right-hander delivered perhaps his finest performance of the year, spinning a season-high 7.1 frames in what was only his second quality start thus far. Cecconi has still been highly erratic for the Guardians overall, giving up at least four runs in five of his 10 starts while surrendering two or fewer in the other half. Despite Monday's showing, Cecconi might still be tough to trust when he brings a 5.16 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB over 52.1 innings into a difficult road assignment against the Phillies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week16 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2622 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More