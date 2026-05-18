Slade Cecconi headshot

Slade Cecconi News: Fires 7.1 innings of two-run ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Cecconi (3-4) earned the win Monday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in 7.1 innings. He struck out four.

The 26-year-old right-hander delivered perhaps his finest performance of the year, spinning a season-high 7.1 frames in what was only his second quality start thus far. Cecconi has still been highly erratic for the Guardians overall, giving up at least four runs in five of his 10 starts while surrendering two or fewer in the other half. Despite Monday's showing, Cecconi might still be tough to trust when he brings a 5.16 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB over 52.1 innings into a difficult road assignment against the Phillies.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
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