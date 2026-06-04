Slade Cecconi News: Keeps Yankees in check

Cecconi took a no-decision Thursday against the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

Cecconi put together one of his best outings of the year, tossing at least six innings while yielding one run or zero for just the second time this season. It was the first time the 26-year-old right-hander accomplished this feat since his April 5 start versus the Cubs, though it's worth noting he did face a Yankees lineup that was without superstar Aaron Judge (ribs) on Thursday. Cecconi is set to carry an underwhelming 4.92 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 54:21 over 67.2 innings into a home rematch with the Yankees, and it remains to be seen if Judge will be back in action by then.