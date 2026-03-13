Slade Cecconi headshot

Slade Cecconi News: Lowers spring ERA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Cecconi allowed two hits and one walk while striking out six over four scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Brewers.

Cleveland's pitchers dominated in a 1-0 over Milwaukee with Cecconi leading the way. In his fourth Cactus League outing, the right-hander worked up to 67 pitches (43 strikes) and lowered his spring ERA to 2.13. Over the last three starts, Cecconi has recorded 13 strikeouts and three walks over 10.2 frames.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
7 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
17 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
162 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
162 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
162 days ago