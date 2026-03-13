Slade Cecconi News: Lowers spring ERA
Cecconi allowed two hits and one walk while striking out six over four scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Brewers.
Cleveland's pitchers dominated in a 1-0 over Milwaukee with Cecconi leading the way. In his fourth Cactus League outing, the right-hander worked up to 67 pitches (43 strikes) and lowered his spring ERA to 2.13. Over the last three starts, Cecconi has recorded 13 strikeouts and three walks over 10.2 frames.
