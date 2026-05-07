Slade Cecconi News: Mixed results in second win

Cecconi (2-4) notched the win Thursday against the Royals, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The outing was a mixed bag for Cecconi but a positive one overall. Although the right-hander threw only 45 of his 82 pitches for strikes and walked multiple batters for the third time in his past five starts, he pitched at least five frames while yielding two runs or fewer for only the second time this year and also managed to keep the ball in the yard. Cecconi still has a shaky 6.15 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB across 41 innings, so he shapes up as a risky fantasy option versus the Angels his next time out.