Slade Cecconi News: Pummeled by Astros in third loss

Cecconi (0-3) took the loss Monday against the Astros, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Most of the damage to Cecconi was done in the fourth inning, when Houston plated four runs on five hits (one home run). The right-hander was hit around for double-digit knocks for the fourth time in his career, and he also fanned a season-low two. Cecconi has a 6.20 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB over 24.2 innings, making him a difficult fantasy option to trust in his next scheduled outing against the Blue Jays.