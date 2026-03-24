Slade Cecconi News: Ready for regular season
Cecconi allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two over four scoreless innings in Monday's spring start against the Diamondbacks.
Cecconi looks like he's ready to make a leap in 2026 after pitching to a 1.62 ERA over 16.2 innings in the Cactus League. Monday's scoreless effort extended his streak to nine consecutive scoreless innings. The right-hander is penciled in to start the third game of the regular season, March 28, on the road against Seattle.
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