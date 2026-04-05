Slade Cecconi News: Rebounds with six shutout frames
Cecconi took a no-decision Sunday against the Cubs, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.
The right-hander bounced back in a big way following his season debut, when he surrendered six runs in 4.1 innings against the Mariners. Cecconi yielded a lone hit and fired 55 of his 85 pitches for strikes Sunday, and he perhaps benefitted from the elements of a chilly afternoon at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Cecconi has a difficult assignment in Atlanta slated for his next start, which might limit his streaming appeal.
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