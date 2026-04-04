Slade Cecconi News: Saturday's start postponed

Cecconi won't make his scheduled start against the Cubs on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Chicago and Cleveland will make up Saturday's contest in a doubleheader Sunday, and Cecconi is penciled in to start the early game, per Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. The 26-year-old righty got off to a poor start to the season by allowing six earned runs in 4.1 innings during his season debut against the Mariners last Sunday.