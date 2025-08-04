Cecconi blanked the Mets through five scoreless frames to begin his outing, but a Pete Alonso three-run homer in the sixth inning left a considerable dent on the hurler's ledger. The right-hander settled for a quality start, his fifth in his last six appearances, and he's now tossed at least five innings in all but two of his 14 starts on the year. Cecconi owns a quality 3.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 69:23 K:BB over 82.1 innings, and he should carry plenty of streaming appeal this weekend on the road against the last-place White Sox.