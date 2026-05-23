Slade Cecconi headshot

Slade Cecconi News: Stuck with fifth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Cecconi (3-5) took the loss Saturday as the Guardians were blanked 3-0 by the Phillies, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander didn't pitch poorly over his 86 pitches (57 strikes), but Cecconi got out-dueled by Zack Wheeler. Cecconi did keep the ball in the yard for the third time in his last four starts, an encouraging turnaround after he served up eight homers in his first seven outings of the year. His ERA during that stretch was 6.56 through 35.2 innings; since he began doing a better job of limiting long balls, that's dropped to a 2.91 ERA in 21.2 frames with a 1.34 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Red Sox.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago