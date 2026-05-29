Slade Cecconi headshot

Slade Cecconi News: Stumbles late in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Cecconi did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Cecconi was staked to an early 4-0 lead and opened with four scoreless frames before allowing three runs while recording just one out in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old tied a season low with 69 pitches, which ironically came in the only other start this season in which he did not issue a walk. He'll carry a 5.25 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 50:20 K:BB across 61.2 innings into a tough road matchup against the Yankees next week.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Dan Marcus
6 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago