Slade Cecconi News: Stumbles late in no-decision
Cecconi did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
Cecconi was staked to an early 4-0 lead and opened with four scoreless frames before allowing three runs while recording just one out in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old tied a season low with 69 pitches, which ironically came in the only other start this season in which he did not issue a walk. He'll carry a 5.25 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 50:20 K:BB across 61.2 innings into a tough road matchup against the Yankees next week.
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