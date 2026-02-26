Slade Cecconi News: Works out of trouble
Cecconi allowed three hits and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against Texas.
Cecconi made his Cactus League debut and was immediately forced to work out of jams. He was aided by runner being thrown at home plate and stranded a runner at third base in the first inning and second base in the second. The good news was no walks, and he was around the zone (20 strikes among his 30 pitches). After serving in a hybrid starter/reliever role for the Diamondbacks in 2023 and 2024, Cecconi was a full-season starter for the Guardians in 2025. Results were mixed, but the right-hander showed enough to keep him in Cleveland's plans for the rotation in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central2 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2147 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2147 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 2147 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Prop Bets for Friday, September 26153 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Slade Cecconi See More