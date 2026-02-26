Slade Cecconi headshot

Slade Cecconi News: Works out of trouble

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 5:42am

Cecconi allowed three hits and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against Texas.

Cecconi made his Cactus League debut and was immediately forced to work out of jams. He was aided by runner being thrown at home plate and stranded a runner at third base in the first inning and second base in the second. The good news was no walks, and he was around the zone (20 strikes among his 30 pitches). After serving in a hybrid starter/reliever role for the Diamondbacks in 2023 and 2024, Cecconi was a full-season starter for the Guardians in 2025. Results were mixed, but the right-hander showed enough to keep him in Cleveland's plans for the rotation in 2026.

