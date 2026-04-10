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Slade Cecconi News: Yields four earned in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Cecconi (0-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Friday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.1 innings.

Cecconi held Atlanta to one run through five innings and was brought out for the sixth, but that's where things fell apart for the 26-year-old right-hander. He gave up hits to each of the first four batters he faced in the frame, including a solo homer and a two-run long shot to Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson, respectively. Cecconi was subsequently lifted, but he did not get enough run support from his teammates to avoid the loss. He has yielded at least four earned runs in two of his first three starts of the season and has a 5.74 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 15.2 innings to open the 2026 campaign. Cecconi is slated to start next week at home against the Cardinals, when he'll look to capture his first victory of the season.

Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians
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