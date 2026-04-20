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Sonny Gray Injury: Bound for IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 3:57pm

The Red Sox are expected to place Gray (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Gray was pulled from Monday's start against the Tigers in the third inning due to a right hamstring injury. He underwent imaging following his exit, and the injury appears severe enough for him to warrant a stint on the IL. Per Cotillo, the Red Sox are expected to recall Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees. However, Payton Tolle could be called up to the majors and replace Gray in Boston's rotation for as long as the latter is sidelined.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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