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Sonny Gray Injury: Bullpen session on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 11:23am

Gray (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Gray will throw off a mound for the second time in four days, after he faced batters Friday. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said the club will evaluate the right-hander and discuss next steps following Monday's session. The first day that Gray can be activated from the 15-day injured list will be Wednesday, and Gray could be in play to start the Red Sox's series finale in Detroit that day. If the Red Sox elect to give Gray more time to build back up before activating him, Jake Bennett would be in line for another turn through the rotation Wednesday.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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