Sonny Gray Injury: Expected back Wednesday
Manager Chad Tracy said Tuesday that "all things are pointing toward" Gray (hamstring) being reinstated off the injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The veteran right-hander threw a bullpen session Monday in Detroit that apparently went well, setting himself up to come off the IL for Wednesday's series finale. Gray landed on the shelf April 21 due to the hamstring strain, and he shouldn't face significant workload limitations in his return to the big-league mound given the brevity of the absence.
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