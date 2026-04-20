Sonny Gray Injury: Leaves start with tight hamstring

Gray was removed from Monday's start against the Tigers in the third inning with right hamstring tightness, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Gray stretched out his right leg before throwing a practice pitch, but after that didn't go well he walked off the field alongside the trainer. The Red Sox should have more on Gray's condition after the contest. He was charged with one run on three hits and one walk over 2.2 frames before departing. If Gray is forced to miss time, it could open the door to Payton Tolle joining the Boston rotation.