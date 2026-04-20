Sonny Gray Injury: Leaving start with injury

Gray was removed from Monday's start against the Tigers in the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The issue seemed to be leg-related, as Gray was stretching out his lower half before throwing a practice pitch. After that didn't go well, he walked off the field alongside the trainer. The Red Sox should have more on Gray's condition shortly. He was charged with one run on three hits and one walk over 2.2 frames before departing. If Gray is forced to miss time, it could open the door to Payton Tolle joining the Boston rotation.