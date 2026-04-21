Sonny Gray Injury: Moved to IL with hamstring strain

The Red Sox placed Gray on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

The veteran right-hander departed Monday's start against the Tigers after 2.2 frames due to hamstring soreness, and he's been diagnosed with a strain after undergoing medical imaging. Gray will be eligible to be reinstated from the IL in early May, but it's unclear exactly how long he's expected to be sidelined. Top prospect Payton Tolle had his start for Triple-A Worcester skipped over the weekend as a contingency plan, and he could soon be promoted to take Gray's rotation spot.