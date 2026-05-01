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Sonny Gray Injury: Throwing live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 12:16pm

Gray (hamstring) is throwing a live batting practice session Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf April 21 with a strained right hamstring, but he was only briefly shut down from throwing and is quickly back to facing live hitters. Gray will be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list next week, and he appears on track to rejoin Boston's rotation after spending close to the 15-day minimum on the shelf.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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