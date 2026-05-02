Sonny Gray Injury: Throws live BP session
Gray (hamstring) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Tim Crowley of MLB.com reports.
Gray got up and down three times during the session in what was encouraging news for the Red Sox's rotation. The team is without ace Garrett Crochet (shoulder) and dealing with the latest shaky outing from Brayan Bello. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy was pleased with the outing and will consult with others to determine the right-hander's next steps. Gray landed on the 15-day injured list following an abbreviated start April 20 and is eligible to return May 6.
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