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Sonny Gray Injury: Throws session Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 6:08am

Gray (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Monday that went well, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Gray has had a couple of encouraging sessions and put himself in line to start the series finale Wednesday in Detroit. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy planned to huddle with the starter and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow before confirming Wednesday's scheduled starter.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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