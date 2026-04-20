Sonny Gray Injury: Will undergo MRI on hamstring

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Gray will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring Tuesday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Gray was forced to depart Monday's start versus the Tigers in the third inning with hamstring tightness. The team believes the issue to be minor, but more will be known about Gray's status after the imaging results are in. Gray is tentatively slated to start Saturday in Baltimore, but that assignment is up in the air. If Gray need some down time, Payton Tolle is a likely replacement in the Boston rotation.