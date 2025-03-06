Sonny Gray News: Allows three homers in spring debut
Gray was tagged for three solo home runs across 2.2 frames Wednesday versus the Astros in his Grapefruit League debut.
Gray was facing a lineup comprised mostly of Houston regulars, and Jeremy Pena, Jake Meyers and Jose Altuve all got to him for long balls. On a positive note, the veteran righty recorded three strikeouts on the day and didn't issue a walk. Gray is likely to be the Cardinals' Opening Day starter March 27 against the Twins, although manager Oliver Marmol hasn't officially named him as such yet.
