Sonny Gray headshot

Sonny Gray News: Confirmed as Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Manager Oliver Marmol announced Sunday that Gray will start Opening Day against the Twins on March 27, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's hardly a surprise that the veteran right-hander will be leading the St. Louis rotation, but the skipper made it official Sunday. Gray had a 3.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 203:39 K:BB across 166.1 innings last season, though his two spring starts have been a bit bumpy with five homers allowed.

Sonny Gray
St. Louis Cardinals
