Sonny Gray News: Confirmed as Opening Day starter

Manager Oliver Marmol announced Sunday that Gray will start Opening Day against the Twins on March 27, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's hardly a surprise that the veteran right-hander will be leading the St. Louis rotation, but the skipper made it official Sunday. Gray had a 3.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 203:39 K:BB across 166.1 innings last season, though his two spring starts have been a bit bumpy with five homers allowed.