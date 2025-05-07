Sonny Gray News: Dominates Bucs for fourth win

Gray (4-1) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory. He struck out eight.

In his best performance of the season so far, Gray only allowed one baserunner to get into scoring position, and that came after a catcher's interference call put Andrew McCutchen on board after what would have been strike three in the fourth inning. Gray racked up 30 called or swinging strikes over 89 pitches (60 total strikes) in his fourth quality start of the year, and he'll take a 3.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 47:11 K:BB through 46.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Philadelphia.