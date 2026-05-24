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Sonny Gray News: Early hook in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Gray did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Twins, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

Gray went just four innings in less-than-ideal weather conditions, throwing only 45 of 75 pitches for strikes while generating six whiffs. It marked his shortest outing since returning from the injured list May 6, but the 36-year-old still owns an impressive 2.14 ERA over four starts during that stretch. He'll carry a 3.27 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across 44 innings into a road matchup against the Guardians next weekend.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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