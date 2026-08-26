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Sonny Gray News: Fans five in rare loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Gray (16-4) took the loss against the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

Gray gave up both of his runs in the first and second innings, settling in for three scoreless frames thereafter. The 36-year-old right-hander has experienced very few letdowns since returning from the injured list May 6, conceding more than three runs on just three occasions across his last 20 starts while working at least five innings in all but one of those outings. Gray will bring an exceptional 2.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 128:37 K:BB over 143.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance versus Seattle.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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