Sonny Gray News: Fans nine in no-decision

Gray didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, coughing up five runs on five hits over six-plus innings in a 12-5 win over the Angels. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander tossed 61 of 88 pitches for strikes, but he eventually got punished for living in the strike zone as Logan O'Hoppe slugged a grand slam off Gray before he could record an out in the top of the seventh inning. The Cardinals' offense quickly took him off the hook for the loss, however. Gray has a 15:2 K:BB through his first 11 innings this season, but that comes with a 5.73 ERA thanks to three homers allowed. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound on the road early next week in Pittsburgh.