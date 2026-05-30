Sonny Gray News: Fans seven in sixth win

Gray (6-1) earned the win Saturday against the Guardians, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

For the first time since coming off the injured list with a right hamstring strain in early May, Gray managed to reach the 90-pitch marker Saturday in one of his finest performances of the year. The seven punchouts were his second-highest total of the season, and the 36-year-old right-hander spun at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer for the fifth time in 2026. Gray will bring a steady 3.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB over 50 frames into his next scheduled start against the Yankees in New York.