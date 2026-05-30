Sonny Gray headshot

Sonny Gray News: Fans seven in sixth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Gray (6-1) earned the win Saturday against the Guardians, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

For the first time since coming off the injured list with a right hamstring strain in early May, Gray managed to reach the 90-pitch marker Saturday in one of his finest performances of the year. The seven punchouts were his second-highest total of the season, and the 36-year-old right-hander spun at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer for the fifth time in 2026. Gray will bring a steady 3.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB over 50 frames into his next scheduled start against the Yankees in New York.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sonny Gray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sonny Gray See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for May 20: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for May 20: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago