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Sonny Gray News: Final spring start his best

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 6:07am

Gray allowed two runs on four hits while striking out nine over six innings in Sunday's spring start against the Pirates.

Gray needed a quality effort after a rough stretch to start the Grapefruit League. The right-hander entered his final spring outing having allowed six runs (6.23 ERA) on 10 hits and seven walks over 8.2 innings. Gray responded with his best performance of the spring, which should allay concerns as he prepares to start the second game of the regular season, Saturday on the road against Cincinnati.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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