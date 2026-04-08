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Sonny Gray News: Fires 6.1 scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Gray (2-0) earned the win Wednesday versus the Brewers, allowing three hits and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander induced just seven whiffs on 90 pitches (53 strikes) but gave up just two singles and a double to Milwaukee. It's the second straight quality start and victory for Gray, who now has a 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 16.1 innings through his first three outings with the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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