Sonny Gray News: Fires seven scoreless frames in win

Gray (3-0) earned the win over Houston on Monday, allowing three hits and issuing one walk while striking out four batters over seven scoreless innings.

Gray experienced very little pressure in the outing, as only one Astros batter reached second base while he was in the game. The veteran right-hander was efficient in getting through his seven frames on just 92 pitches, as he mostly pitched to contact, registering a modest six whiffs. Gray is off to a 3-0 record to begin the campaign, and he's allowed two or fewer runs in three of his four outings so far. He'll look to keep rolling his next time out, which is lined up to be a tough road matchup against the Mets this weekend.