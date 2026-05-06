Sonny Gray News: Five shutout innings in return
Gray (3-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out two.
After missing about two weeks with a right hamstring strain, Gray worked with a pitch count but showed no signs of rust in his return to the mound. The veteran right-hander tossed 70 pitches in his second scoreless start of 2026, but he still hasn't been able to exceed five strikeouts in any of his six starts. Gray has a 3.54 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 28 innings, and he'll look to increase his workload in his next scheduled start versus Philadelphia.
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