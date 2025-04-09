Fantasy Baseball
Sonny Gray headshot

Sonny Gray News: Grabs win over Pirates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 5:05am

Gray (2-0) got the win Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four over five innings.

Gray had three strikeouts over his first two frames and cruised along mostly pitching to weak contact the rest of the way. His lone blemish was allowing a solo home run to Bryan Reynolds in the fourth and Gray's day ended rather abruptly after 71 pitches. He's now allowed a home run in all three of his starts but also boasts an impressive 19:2 K:BB in 16 innings thus far. Gray will look to pick up his third win early next week against at home versus the Astros.

