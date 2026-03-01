Sonny Gray News: Ineffective in Boston debut
Gray allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against Minnesota.
Gray was on the mound in game action for the first time in a Red Sox uniform, and it was a rocky one. He worked out of a two-out, two-on jam in the first inning but was touched for a home run in his second frame and removed with one out after 31 pitches, just 13 for strikes. On the bright side, Gray threw all the pitches in his arsenal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sonny Gray See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30010 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams19 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30038 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions53 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings72 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sonny Gray See More