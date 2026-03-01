Sonny Gray headshot

Sonny Gray News: Ineffective in Boston debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 7:31am

Gray allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against Minnesota.

Gray was on the mound in game action for the first time in a Red Sox uniform, and it was a rocky one. He worked out of a two-out, two-on jam in the first inning but was touched for a home run in his second frame and removed with one out after 31 pitches, just 13 for strikes. On the bright side, Gray threw all the pitches in his arsenal.

