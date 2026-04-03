Sonny Gray News: Logs quality start in win
Gray (1-0) earned the win against the Padres on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts over six innings.
Gray allowed two runs in the fifth inning but held the Padres scoreless otherwise en route to his first quality start in a Red Sox uniform. While the veteran generated just eight whiffs on 87 pitches, it was a solid rebound after he lasted only four frames in his season debut Saturday. He's posted an 8:1 K:BB through 10 innings to open the 2026 campaign and lines up for a home matchup against the Brewers next week.
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