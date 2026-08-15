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Sonny Gray News: Reaches 15-win mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Gray (15-3) allowed six hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Pirates.

Gray is now tied with Cristopher Sanchez for the major-league lead with 15 wins. This outing was Gray's fourth win in six starts since the All-Star break. The veteran right-hander has posted five scoreless outings in 23 starts while pitching to a 2.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 117:34 K:BB through 132.2 innings. He's lined up for a favorable home matchup versus the Giants in his next start.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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