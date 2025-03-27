Fantasy Baseball
Sonny Gray headshot

Sonny Gray News: Ready to go for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 7:28am

Gray (illness) will make his scheduled Opening Day start Thursday against the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gray dealt with the flu for a week that sapped him of some strength and might have contributed to his decreased velocity this spring. However, he's feeling better and has been cleared to take the ball for the opener. The veteran right-hander held a 3.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 203:39 K:BB across 28 starts during his first season in St. Louis in 2024.

Sonny Gray
St. Louis Cardinals
