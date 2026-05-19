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Sonny Gray News: Records season-high nine strikeouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Gray (5-1) earned the win Monday against the Royals, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts across six innings.

Gray picked up his third straight win in his third start since returning from a short stint on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. He's been limited to 80 pitches or fewer in all three outings, but Gray has been extremely efficient, surrendering just two runs on 11 hits and three walks across 17 innings during that span. He generated season-highs in whiffs (12) and strikeouts (nine) against the Royals on Monday and now owns a 2.93 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB across 40 innings. The right-hander's next scheduled start is slated to come Sunday at home against the Twins.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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