Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Sonny Gray headshot

Sonny Gray News: Struggling with velocity, results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 1:37pm

Gray acknowledged Friday that his velocity has been down this spring, but he says he's healthy, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old ended last season on the injured list with right forearm flexor tendinitis and revealed Friday that he received a pain-killing injection at the time that delayed his offseason throwing program. He insists that his pitching arm is now fine physically, but the delayed throwing could be the cause for his velocity being down. Gray averaged just 90.6 mph with his four-seamer in Friday's start versus the Astros, which is down nearly two mph from last season's mark. The right-hander allowed five runs over 4.2 innings in the outing and now holds a 12.56 ERA in five Grapefruit League starts. For what it's worth, Gray said Friday of his velocity that "I still think that will come," per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Sonny Gray
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now