Sonny Gray News: Surrenders four runs Saturday
Gray allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk across four innings in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Reds. He struck out five.
Making his regular-season debut with the Red Sox, Gray labored through the first inning, needing 35 pitches to get through the frame while allowing two runs. Gray allowed at least one run in each of the first three innings and served up a solo home run to Sal Stewart in the third. The right-hander will look to be more efficient in his next scheduled start against the Padres next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sonny Gray See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series4 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings8 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sonny Gray See More