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Sonny Gray News: Surrenders four runs Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Gray allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk across four innings in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Reds. He struck out five.

Making his regular-season debut with the Red Sox, Gray labored through the first inning, needing 35 pitches to get through the frame while allowing two runs. Gray allowed at least one run in each of the first three innings and served up a solo home run to Sal Stewart in the third. The right-hander will look to be more efficient in his next scheduled start against the Padres next weekend.

Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox
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