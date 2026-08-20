Spencer Arrighetti Injury: On track to return Friday
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Arrighetti (foot) is "on track to pitch [Friday] if we need him," Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Arrighetti threw 3.2 innings and 50 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, and he came out of a bullpen session Wednesday with no issues. While the right-hander appears in line to be part of Toronto's pitching plan Friday against the Yankees, it's unclear whether it will be a traditional start or in bulk relief. It will be Arrighetti's Blue Jays debut, as he was acquired via trade after landing on the 15-day injured list in late July with Morton's neuroma in his right foot.
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