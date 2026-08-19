Spencer Arrighetti headshot

Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Option to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Arrighetti (foot) could be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Arrighetti threw 3.2 innings and 50 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, so if he does come back Friday he would be facing workload limitations. The right-hander is dealing with Morton's Neuroma in his right foot, and the expectation is that he will have to pitch through some discomfort down the stretch for the Blue Jays.

Spencer Arrighetti
Toronto Blue Jays
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