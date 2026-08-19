Spencer Arrighetti Injury: Option to start Friday

Arrighetti (foot) could be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Arrighetti threw 3.2 innings and 50 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, so if he does come back Friday he would be facing workload limitations. The right-hander is dealing with Morton's Neuroma in his right foot, and the expectation is that he will have to pitch through some discomfort down the stretch for the Blue Jays.